A new study published on Friday ruled out a possible link between autism and the use of paracetamol, associated with Tylenol brand in the US, during pregnancy, contradicting previous claims by US President Donald Trump.

"Current evidence does not indicate a clinically important increase in the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children of pregnant individuals who use paracetamol as directed, supporting existing recommendations on its safety," said the study published in the journal The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health.

Researchers reviewed existing studies by searching major medical databases for research on whether paracetamol use during pregnancy is linked to autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or intellectual disability.

They focused on studies comparing pregnancies with and without paracetamol exposure, using medical records or validated questionnaires to assess child development outcomes.

About 43 studies were included in the systematic review, and 17 studies in the meta-analysis.

"When we did this analysis, we found no links, there was no association, there's no evidence that paracetamol increases the risk of autism," lead study author Asma Khalil told the BBC.

"The message is clear-paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided," she said.

In September, US President Donald Trump claimed that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may be linked to a "significantly increased risk of autism," a claim rejected by many public health authorities. From the COVID-19 pandemic, during his first term as president, Trump is known for embracing fringe and unproven health claims.

Acetaminophen, widely sold under the brand name Tylenol in the United States and paracetamol elsewhere, remains the recommended treatment for fever and pain relief during pregnancy, according to medical authorities worldwide.