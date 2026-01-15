Tufts engineers bacteria to produce tagatose, healthy sugar alternative

Scientists at Tufts University have developed a new method to produce a rare sugar called tagatose, which tastes nearly identical to table sugar but has far fewer negative health effects. Tagatose is low-calorie, minimally affects blood sugar, and may benefit oral and gut health, making it a potential game-changer in sweeteners.

WHAT IS TAGATOSE AND WHERE IS IT FOUND?

Tagatose occurs naturally in dairy products (during heating or enzyme processing) and in fruits like apples, pineapples, and oranges, but it is extremely rare. It makes up only 0.2% of total sugars in fruits, making direct extraction inefficient and costly. Tufts researchers developed a biosynthetic solution.

BACTERIA BECOME SUGAR FACTORIES

According to a study published in Cell Reports Physical Science, researchers genetically engineered Escherichia coli bacteria into tiny factories. They introduced a special enzyme called Gal1P, derived from slime mold, which enabled the bacteria to convert abundant glucose into tagatose with 95% efficiency—compared to 40–77% in traditional methods. Using glucose instead of expensive raw materials like galactose makes production economically feasible.

Tagatose has 92% of the sweetness of table sugar and caramelizes like sugar during baking, maintaining food texture. It contains roughly 60% fewer calories than sugar. Because it is only partially absorbed in the small intestine, it causes minimal increases in blood sugar and insulin, making it ideal for people with diabetes. It also slows the growth of cavity-causing bacteria and may act as a prebiotic for beneficial gut microbes.

FUTURE POTENTIAL

Researchers say this biosynthesis approach could revolutionize the production of tagatose and other rare sugars. Already classified as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA, tagatose could become a widely available and cost-effective alternative in the food industry with this new production method.