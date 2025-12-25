Eastern Japanese region sees season’s 1st bird flu outbreak

 Contact Us
Japan confirmed a highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak at a poultry farm in Ibaraki, triggering the cull of about 970,000 hens, the largest this season.

Published December 25,2025
Japan's eastern region of Ibaraki on Thursday confirmed an outbreak of "highly pathogenic" avian influenza at a poultry farm, marking the first case of the season in the area.

The outbreak at a farm in Shirosato will result in the culling of approximately 970,000 egg-laying hens, the largest such culling operation in Japan this season, according to Jiji Press.

This is the 10th confirmed bird flu case involving a poultry farm in Japan, bringing the total number of chickens to be culled to around 3.65 million.

During the 2022-2023 season, from fall to spring, Japan reported 84 bird flu cases across 26 prefectures. Around 17.71 million chickens were culled, setting a record high and causing a sharp jump in egg prices.

Egg prices continue to rise this season as well. On Thursday, local egg seller JA Z-Tamago reported the wholesale price for midsize eggs in the Tokyo area at 345 yen ($2,21) per kilogram, nearly matching the highest price of 350 yen ($2,24) seen in March-June 2023.