ASELSAN delivers 30 mobile X-ray devices, plans 300 more

ASELSAN has delivered 30 mobile X-ray devices developed in Türkiye. CEO Ahmet Akyol announced that an additional 300 mobile X-ray units will be supplied to hospitals within the next two years.

The delivery ceremony for the domestically produced HealthView ADR-100M Mobile Digital X-ray Device, developed by ASELSAN, was held at the ASELSAN Gölbaşı Technology Base Training and Event Center.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahmet Akyol expressed excitement over delivering ASELSAN-designed mobile digital X-ray devices. He recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan describing ASELSAN as the "heart of the defense industry" and highlighted recent achievements including successful tests of the KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft, the launch of the LUNA-1 satellite, and joint operations of the ALBATROS kamikaze naval vehicle.

Akyol stated, "Following successes in the air, space, and sea, we are now delivering our mobile X-ray devices to the Ministry of Health. This ceremony witnesses the transfer of half a century of technological expertise to our nation's healthcare infrastructure."

He emphasized ASELSAN's strategy to extend its defense-sector success to civilian sectors, noting the company's presence in facial recognition cameras for security forces, metro and railway signaling systems, electric train traction systems, and natural gas pipeline sensors. He added that ASELSAN also developed the Jandarma Communication Information System (JEMUS), which ensured uninterrupted communication during the February 6 earthquakes.

"JOINT SUCCESS OF DOCTORS AND ENGINEERS"

Akyol stressed that engineering is a field for hands-on work, highlighting close collaboration with healthcare professionals during the development of the mobile X-ray devices. Physicians, technicians, and universities played active roles in the design and validation process. The device combines ASELSAN's engineering capabilities with medical expertise, offering high-resolution digital imaging, low radiation levels, and the ability to capture images through walls, making it globally competitive.

"11 NEW MEDICAL DEVICES BY 2030"

Akyol announced that in addition to the 30 delivered devices, 300 more mobile X-ray units will be provided to hospitals over the next two years. He also highlighted ASELSAN's production of over 27,000 ventilators and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), with half exported to 26 countries. Serial production of heart-lung machines and manual defibrillators will begin next year, with plans to introduce 11 new domestically produced medical devices by 2030.

"GOAL OF FULL INDEPENDENCE IN HEALTHCARE"

Emphasizing Türkiye's goal of full independence in healthcare under the National Technology Initiative, Akyol said ASELSAN is ready to contribute fully to the sector. He expressed confidence that collaboration between ASELSAN engineering and the Ministry of Health will achieve significant successes.

HEALTHVIEW ADR-M100 MOBILE DIGITAL X-RAY DEVICE

Delivered under a contract between ASELSAN and International Health Services Inc. (USHAŞ), the HealthView ADR-M100 entered serial production in 2024. The device, developed over a five-year period in collaboration with radiology physicians and technicians, consists of 2,100 components and provides superior high-resolution digital imaging.

Plans include integrating locally developed AI-supported decision-making software to aid emergency staff in diagnostics. In the coming years, its high-voltage generator and image processing algorithms will also be fully domestically produced.

During the ceremony, ASELSAN also showcased its ventilator, AED, manual defibrillator, and heart-lung machine, all EU-certified and patent-protected, with cloud-supported software solutions. ASELSAN's healthcare product line has received 20 patents, 8 utility model certificates, and 5 international design awards.