Poland sees surge in measles cases

Measles cases in southeastern Poland have risen to 26 as the outbreak spreads across the southeastern Podkarpackie region, health officials said Tuesday.

The regional State Sanitary Inspectorate reported Tuesday that the number of confirmed infections has reached 26, an increase of eight in four days, with cases found in three counties, according to broadcaster TVP World.

"The State Sanitary Inspectorate is conducting an epidemiological investigation in order to interrupt the spread of the disease and to provide epidemiological supervision to people who have direct contact with cases of the disease," the inspectorate said.

The first infections in the latest cluster reportedly emerged in late November, followed by 15 additional cases within a week, TVP reported.





