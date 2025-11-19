Immune cells found to target aging “zombie” cells

Researchers have made a significant discovery in targeting harmful "senescent" cells, which accumulate with age and cause tissue damage and chronic inflammation. The study found that CD4 T immune cells can transform into "assassins" that specifically target these harmful tissues when they receive aging signals.

These specialized immune cells, called CD4-Eomes, were previously known, but the new study provides the first detailed molecular-level evidence linking them directly to aging and senescent cells.

The researchers noted, "Our findings show that CD4-Eomes cells play a fundamental role in regulating tissue aging. This has important implications for age-related diseases and longevity."

STRIKING RESULTS IN MOUSE EXPERIMENTS:

Senescent cells, often called "zombie cells," lose the ability to divide but secrete substances that trigger inflammation in surrounding tissues. In experiments, the team transferred CD4 T cells from young mice into both young and old mice, yielding two key findings:

The transformation of CD4 T cells into CD4-Eomes cells is directly triggered by the presence of senescent cells. When CD4-Eomes functions were genetically blocked, senescent cells accumulated more in the body, proving that these cells help slow the aging process.

Additionally, in a mouse model of cirrhosis, CD4-Eomes cells reduced tissue damage and limited the presence of senescent cells.

"A YOUNG IMMUNE SYSTEM MAY NOT BE NECESSARY"

Researchers now plan to investigate whether these mechanisms are also present in humans and how CD4-Eomes responses vary based on genetic and biological factors. In the future, boosting these cells could become a potential therapy to reduce inflammation-driven tissue damage and slow biological aging.