Immune cells found to target aging “zombie” cells

Researchers have made a significant discovery in targeting harmful "senescent" cells, which accumulate with age and cause tissue damage and chronic inflammation. The study found that CD4 T immune cells can transform into "assassins" that specifically target these harmful tissues when they receive aging signals.
These specialized immune cells, called CD4-Eomes, were previously known, but the new study provides the first detailed molecular-level evidence linking them directly to aging and senescent cells.
The researchers noted, "Our findings show that CD4-Eomes cells play a fundamental role in regulating tissue aging. This has important implications for age-related diseases and longevity."
Senescent cells, often called "zombie cells," lose the ability to divide but secrete substances that trigger inflammation in surrounding tissues. In experiments, the team transferred CD4 T cells from young mice into both young and old mice, yielding two key findings:
The transformation of CD4 T cells into CD4-Eomes cells is directly triggered by the presence of senescent cells.
When CD4-Eomes functions were genetically blocked, senescent cells accumulated more in the body, proving that these cells help slow the aging process.
Additionally, in a mouse model of cirrhosis, CD4-Eomes cells reduced tissue damage and limited the presence of senescent cells.
Researchers now plan to investigate whether these mechanisms are also present in humans and how CD4-Eomes responses vary based on genetic and biological factors. In the future, boosting these cells could become a potential therapy to reduce inflammation-driven tissue damage and slow biological aging.