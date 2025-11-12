Daily soda intake raises high blood pressure risk: Study

Drinking a single glass of sugar-sweetened soda every day may raise the risk of high blood pressure by nearly a third, according to a new study.

A healthy individual who does not drink soda has about a 6% risk of developing high blood pressure, which increases to 8% with daily consumption, research published in the journal Clinical Nutrition revealed.

The study examined how fructose from different sources affects blood pressure. Researchers found that the same amount of fructose from fruit or fruit juice did not have the same harmful effect.

"You might think, 'fructose is fructose.'" Martijn Brouwers, internist-endocrinologist and lead researcher, told broadcaster NOS, adding: "We wanted to study the effect of fructose independently of lifestyle. We looked at whether it makes a difference in the form in which the sugar is consumed: soda, fruit, or fruit juice."

Data from more than 5,800 participants in a population study in South Limburg showed that just 10 grams of fructose per day, equivalent to one glass of soda, increased the risk of high blood pressure by 29%.

A follow-up study with 21 healthy participants tested four sources of 20 grams of fructose: apple, pureed apple, apple juice, and soda-like dissolved sugar. Only fructose from soda led to increased blood pressure.

"This study shows that the 'packaging' of fructose matters," Brouwers warned. "Fruit also contains fiber, antioxidants, and other protective compounds that slow down the breakdown of sugar in the body and counteract its harmful effects. So the form in which fructose is consumed partly determines its impact on health."

Fructose from sugar-sweetened drinks has been linked to fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes. This study adds evidence that daily soda intake also raises blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke.