Harmless HPV strain linked to skin cancer in landmark study

Scientists have uncovered an unexpected viral source behind one of the most common types of cancer — skin cancer. New findings reveal that a previously harmless form of the human papillomavirus (HPV) may directly cause cancer.

A research team led by immunologist Dr. Andrea Lisco at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) discovered that a virus known as beta-HPV can integrate into human DNA and trigger cancer development, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.

A 34-YEAR-OLD WOMAN'S CASE MARKS A SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGH

The study began with a 34-year-old woman who developed cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) on her forehead — a type of skin cancer that kept recurring despite immunotherapy and surgery.

Genetic analysis revealed that beta-HPV had integrated into the tumor's DNA, producing proteins that promoted tumor growth. This marks the first time beta-HPV has been shown to embed itself into human DNA.

The patient also had a defect in a protein called ZAP70, which impaired her T cells' ability to defend against HPV infection.

STEM CELL TRANSPLANT LED TO FULL RECOVERY

After identifying the root cause, doctors performed a bone marrow stem cell transplant to rebuild her immune system. The treatment completely eliminated both the skin cancer and other HPV-related conditions, with no recurrence after three years.

Dr. Lisco credited the interdisciplinary collaboration between virology, immunology, oncology, and transplantation experts for the discovery and successful treatment.

A SHIFT IN UNDERSTANDING SKIN CANCER

Researchers emphasized that while ultraviolet (UV) exposure remains a key factor in skin cancer, the findings show that viruses can also play a direct role in some cases.

Viruses like beta-HPV, typically considered harmless, can be deadly for people with weakened immunity.

Dr. Lisco noted that this discovery could reshape how doctors approach and treat cSCC in immunocompromised patients, calling it a major step toward personalized cancer therapies.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.