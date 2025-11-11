Harmless HPV strain linked to skin cancer in landmark study

Scientists have uncovered an unexpected viral source behind one of the most common types of cancer — skin cancer. New findings reveal that a previously harmless form of the human papillomavirus (HPV) may directly cause cancer.
A research team led by immunologist Dr. Andrea Lisco at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) discovered that a virus known as beta-HPV can integrate into human DNA and trigger cancer development, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems.
The study began with a 34-year-old woman who developed cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) on her forehead — a type of skin cancer that kept recurring despite immunotherapy and surgery.
Genetic analysis revealed that beta-HPV had integrated into the tumor's DNA, producing proteins that promoted tumor growth. This marks the first time beta-HPV has been shown to embed itself into human DNA.
The patient also had a defect in a protein called ZAP70, which impaired her T cells' ability to defend against HPV infection.
After identifying the root cause, doctors performed a bone marrow stem cell transplant to rebuild her immune system. The treatment completely eliminated both the skin cancer and other HPV-related conditions, with no recurrence after three years.
Dr. Lisco credited the interdisciplinary collaboration between virology, immunology, oncology, and transplantation experts for the discovery and successful treatment.
Researchers emphasized that while ultraviolet (UV) exposure remains a key factor in skin cancer, the findings show that viruses can also play a direct role in some cases.
Viruses like beta-HPV, typically considered harmless, can be deadly for people with weakened immunity.
Dr. Lisco noted that this discovery could reshape how doctors approach and treat cSCC in immunocompromised patients, calling it a major step toward personalized cancer therapies.
The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.