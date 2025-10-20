Namibia confirms first mpox case

Namibia declared an mpox outbreak Sunday after registering its first case in the costal of city of Swakopmund, located west of the capital Windhoek.

"The patient is receiving comprehensive treatment and is isolated at the Swakopmund District Hospital in stable condition," Health and Social Services Minister Esperance Luvindao said in a statement.

Mpox, a zoonotic disease, has in recent years been reported in numerous countries around the world, with currently around 17 countries in Africa having active outbreaks.

Among those in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Luvindao said a preliminary investigation linked the current case to a history of cross-border travel within the SADC, adding that authorities had activated a public health emergency response and mobilized resources to respond to the outbreak.

"The identification of additional cases and monitoring of immediate contacts is ongoing through health authorities in the Erongo Region (of which Swakopmund is the capital)," she added.



