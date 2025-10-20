Kiwis might help ease chronic constipation: Study

Kiwis, rye bread, and mineral-rich water may help relieve chronic constipation, according to guidelines in a study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics and Neurogastroenterology & Motility.

Around one in every six to seven people worldwide experiences chronic constipation. In the US, between 9% and 20% of adults are affected by chronic idiopathic constipation — a type of constipation with no identifiable underlying cause.

The guidelines incorporate certain foods and beverages—such as kiwis, prunes, rye bread, and water high in minerals— "and specific supplement interventions into clinical guidance, filling a long-standing gap between research and routine clinical advice," CNN cited lead study author Eirini Dimidi as saying in an email.

"That will help clinicians give clearer, more targeted, and evidence-informed dietary advice, and will allow people to self-manage their symptoms more effectively," Dimidi added.

Symptoms of chronic constipation can include having fewer than three bowel movements per week, passing hard or lumpy stools, or experiencing pain or straining during bowel movements.

The guidance is intended for healthy adults with chronic idiopathic constipation and does not specifically address constipation caused by other conditions, such as neurological disorders or pregnancy.

While some recommendations might be relevant, they should be applied cautiously in these populations, as well as in children, Dimidi highlighted.

Kiwis can help increase stool volume and water content, aid protein digestion, and promote smoother movement of food, fluids, and waste through the digestive system.

They also help speed up intestinal transit time and provide natural prebiotic benefits, supporting better digestion and reducing gut inflammation.

Kiwis are rich in dietary fiber, which can increase stool bulk, soften stools, and support regular bowel movements.

They also contain the enzyme actinidin, which helps break down proteins during digestion.

Eating kiwis also has the potential to improve bowel movement frequency and stool consistency in people with mild constipation.