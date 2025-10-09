Women more genetically prone to depression than men: Study

Women carry a greater genetic risk for major depression than men, according to a study that examined sex differences in the genetics of the disorder.

The research, led by Australia's QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and published Wednesday in Nature Communications, analyzed genetic data from nearly half a million people.

It found 16 genetic variants associated with depression in women and eight in men, including one newly discovered variant on the X chromosome.

The findings suggest that while depression shares much of its genetic basis between sexes, women have a higher overall burden of genetic risk, which may help explain why the condition is more prevalent among women worldwide.

Researchers also found that some genetic variants appear to influence other health issues differently in men and women, including metabolic symptoms that are more common in women with depression.

The findings highlight that the genetic architecture of depression differs between men and women, and understanding the differences could improve diagnosis and treatment, according to the study.