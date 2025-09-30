Weight-loss drugs may lower cancer risk in those with obesity: Study

Boxes of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration in Oslo, Norway, November 21, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, already popular for diabetes and weight loss, may also lower the risk of some cancers, according to a study published by researchers at Indiana University and the University of Florida.

The study reviewed health records for more than 86,000 adults with obesity. About half took GLP-1 receptor agonists, the class of drugs that includes Ozempic and Wegovy, and half did not.

Over time, those taking the drugs had a lower overall risk of cancer than those who did not, researchers found. The biggest reductions were seen for endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer and meningioma, a type of brain tumor.

At the same time, the drugs were linked to a possible higher risk of kidney cancer, though the increase was not considered statistically strong.

The study does not prove the drugs directly reduce or increase cancer risk, but it shows a clear link that researchers said needs longer-term follow-up.

GLP-1 drugs are widely prescribed in the US, first for type 2 diabetes and increasingly for weight management.