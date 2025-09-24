WHO says no conclusive evidence linking autism to paracetamol use during pregnancy

Tylenol, a brand of medication with active ingredient of paracetamol, pictured in a shop in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that there is currently no conclusive scientific evidence confirming a link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy, debunking US President Donald Trump's claim.

The UN health agency in a statement said nearly 62 million people worldwide, or one in 127, live with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a range of conditions affecting brain development. While awareness and diagnosis have improved in recent years, the exact causes of autism remain unclear, with multiple factors potentially involved.

Trump on Monday said taking Tylenol, known as paracetamol in other countries, during pregnancy may be linked to a "significantly increased risk of autism."

The WHO stressed that extensive research over the past decade, including large-scale studies, has not established a consistent association between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

It reiterated that a robust body of evidence confirms childhood vaccines do not cause autism. Studies from multiple countries have repeatedly disproved claims of a link, including those involving thiomersal or aluminum.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the US social media platform X that women should follow medical advice regarding medications during pregnancy and exercise caution when taking any drug, particularly during the first trimester.