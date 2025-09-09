Scientists find reason why we consume too much sugar

The research, involving Cardiff University environmental science and sustainability expert Pan He, analyzed U.S. household food purchase data from 2004 to 2019.

When compared with regional weather data, the findings showed that as temperatures rose, consumption of sugary drinks and sweets increased.

According to the study, every 1°C rise in temperature leads to an additional 0.7 grams of added sugar consumed per person per day, with the effect most pronounced between 20–30°C.

LOW-INCOME GROUPS MORE VULNERABLE

The study showed that the effect was stronger in households with lower income and education levels. Since sugary products are cheaper and more accessible, consumption among these groups rises more in hot weather.

Lower use of air conditioning also reinforces this trend.

Researchers project that if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, by 2095 daily sugar consumption in the U.S. could rise by 3 grams per person, further increasing risks of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

EXPERTS WARN

The American Heart Associatat no more than 6% of daily calories come from added sugars—equivalent to 36 grams for men and 26 grams for women.

Charlotte Kukowski of Cambridge University, who was not involved in the study, said the research highlighted an "overlooked dimension of how climate change can affect human health," stressing that the most vulnerable populations are both the most exposed to heat and the most at risk of diet-related illnesses.

Researchers emphasized the need to examine this relationship in other regions as well, noting that managing sugar consumption could become part of climate adaptation policies.