Surprising risk: afternoon naps linked to premature death

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a study conducted by experts at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston revealed that dozing off between noon and evening is linked to early death.

This finding contradicts the recommendations of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which both suggest napping in the afternoon or earlier in the day.

The researchers examined approximately 90,000 people, and despite taking into account factors such as age, gender, body weight, smoking and alcohol use, and sleep duration, they found that these concerning associations still persisted.

The health of 86,000 adults, with an average age of 63, was monitored over a period of 11 years. During the study, participants were asked to wear a health-tracking device for one week to record their sleep patterns. Over the 11-year follow-up period, 5,189 people died.

The results showed that individuals with certain napping habits had a higher likelihood of dying. However, scientists cautioned that the study does not prove cause and effect.

Research indicates that about one in five people in the UK regularly take naps, but this habit is most common among those who sleep five hours or less per night.