Oropouche virus spreads in Latin America, poses risk to pregnant women

The Oropouche virus, like Zika and Dengue, causes febrile illnesses. Recent research has revealed that the virus is more widespread in Latin America than previously thought, with potential risks, particularly for pregnant women. Experts suggest that global climate change may play a role in its spread.

A large-scale study conducted by scientists at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany found that the Oropouche virus is prevalent in Latin America but largely undiagnosed. The findings were published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Professor Jan Felix Drexler of Charité's Institute of Virology, also affiliated with the German Center for Infection Research, stated, "Our data show that the Oropouche virus is largely an undiagnosed public health issue in Latin America. In some areas, one in ten people may have already been infected with the virus."

Although symptoms are mild, the risks are significant. The Oropouche virus, identified in the 1950s, was previously known from a limited number of cases. However, since late 2023, over 20,000 cases have been reported. Two young women died, and some pregnancies were affected by miscarriages or fetal developmental abnormalities.

The virus presents with symptoms like fever, chills, headache, joint and muscle pain, nausea, and skin rashes. However, experts are still unclear about its impact on fetuses when pregnant women are exposed.

Professor Drexler added, "We don't know if it causes serious birth defects like the Zika virus, but early findings suggest that the effects of Oropouche are not as severe as those of Zika."

Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the Oropouche virus.

Infection is closely linked to climate conditions. Researchers analyzed over 9,400 blood samples from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Peru between 2001 and 2022. Their findings show that approximately 6% of people across Latin America have antibodies against the virus.

In low-altitude and hot regions like the Amazon, infection rates exceed 10%, while rates in higher altitude areas are much lower. The research team also used machine learning techniques to analyze environmental and demographic factors affecting the virus's spread. Findings show that consistent temperatures and heavy rainfall are key factors in the virus's spread. Scientists believe that the El Niño weather phenomenon may have triggered the current outbreak.

Drexler warned, "If climate change continues, the spread of the Oropouche virus may increase."

The greatest risk is in the Amazon region. However, Central America, the Caribbean, and southern and coastal Brazil also face high infection risks.

Drexler stated, "Oropouche is likely one of the most common insect-borne viruses in Latin America and should be monitored as closely as Dengue and Chikungunya."

Protection methods include wearing long clothing, using insect repellents containing DEET or Icaridin, and utilizing fine-mesh mosquito nets, as the virus is transmitted by tiny insects, known as "invisible mosquitoes," which can pass through regular nets. Pregnant women are advised to consult a doctor before traveling to these regions.