WHO member states finalize draft pandemic agreement ahead of key vote in May

This photograph shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

After more than three years of negotiations, World Health Organization (WHO) member states reached a milestone in pandemic preparedness by finalizing a draft pandemic agreement, the UN agency announced on Wednesday.

The proposal will be presented at the 78th World Health Assembly in May for consideration.

Established in December 2021 during the COVID-19 crisis, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body held 13 formal rounds of talks, including nine extended sessions, to develop the agreement aimed at strengthening global cooperation in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

"The nations of the world made history in Geneva today," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "In reaching consensus on the Pandemic Agreement, not only did they put in place a generational accord to make the world safer, they have also demonstrated that multilateralism is alive and well."

The agreement included provisions to create a pathogen access and benefit-sharing system, promote equitable technology transfer, support health emergency workforces, and develop a global supply and logistics network, according to the statement.

It also affirmed national sovereignty, ensuring that the WHO will not dictate countries' public health decisions or impose mandates.

Co-Chair Precious Matsoso praised the unity behind the agreement, saying: "I am overjoyed by the coming together of countries, from all regions of the world, around a proposal to increase equity and, thereby, protect future generations from the suffering and losses we suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou added that this is a "historic agreement "for health security, equity and international solidarity.

The proposal will be submitted to the World Health Assembly beginning May 19, where member states will decide whether to adopt the agreement under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution.