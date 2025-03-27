New drug makes human blood lethal to mosquitoes, aiding malaria fight

Scientists have determined that a drug used to treat a rare disease makes human blood lethal to mosquitoes, potentially playing a significant role in combating malaria.

VARIOUS METHODS TO REDUCE MALARIA RISK

Currently, several methods are used to reduce malaria risk. One such method involves the drug ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic infections and shortens the lifespan of mosquitoes.

However, scientists have been searching for alternatives to ivermectin, as it can harm the environment and lead to resistance if overused.

THE NEW DRUG PARALYZES MOSQUITOES

A study published in Science Translational Medicine found that the drug nitisinone could help control malaria by suppressing mosquito populations.

Lee Haines from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine stated, "One way to stop blood-feeding insects is to make the blood of animals and humans toxic to them. Our findings suggest that nitisinone could be an effective tool in controlling insect-borne diseases like malaria."

Nitisinone is commonly used to treat rare hereditary diseases such as alkaptonuria and tyrosinemia type 1. It works by inhibiting a specific enzyme (4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase), preventing the accumulation of harmful compounds in the body.

However, when mosquitoes ingest the drug, it disrupts blood digestion, causing them to die rapidly.

EFFECTIVE AGAINST OLD AND RESISTANT MOSQUITOES

As part of the study, blood samples from four alkaptonuria patients were given to female Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes, the primary carriers of malaria. Researchers tested different doses of the drug and compared its effects to ivermectin.

Results showed that nitisinone stays in human blood longer than ivermectin and kills not only young mosquitoes but also older mosquitoes, which are more likely to transmit malaria and are often resistant to traditional insecticides. Mosquitoes that ingested the drug first lost their ability to fly, then became paralyzed and died.

Dr. Haines suggested that alternating the use of nitisinone and ivermectin in mosquito control could be beneficial. "For instance, in regions where ivermectin resistance is widespread or where the drug is heavily used on animals and humans, nitisinone could be a suitable alternative," he said.

However, scientists emphasize that further research is needed to determine the most effective dosage for mosquito control.