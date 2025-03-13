UN EXPERTS WARN A THIRD OF MYANMARS POPULATION FACES FOOD INSECURITY

A third of Myanmar's population is currently facing acute food insecurity, the UN said Thursday, noting that the ongoing crisis has left over 19.9 million people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

"As the junta continue to lose territory to armed resistance groups, it has retaliated by blockading aid, and restricting humanitarian access, limiting trade routes, and targeting humanitarian workers, further compounding an already dire food crisis," UN experts said in a statement.

Armed clashes between military forces and resistance groups have affected 96% of Myanmar's townships, decimating the economy and agriculture, according to the statement.

In 2025, food staple prices, including rice, beans, oil, and salt, are expected to rise by 30% compared to last year, they said.

They also mentioned that the US' recent suspension of foreign aid threatens to worsen not only the crisis in Myanmar but also in neighboring countries hosting Myanmar refugees.

The situation in Rakhine State, home to the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities, is particularly dire, with 2 million people at risk of famine, they warned.

Ongoing military blockades and severe weather have deepened the crisis, they said, further restricting access to food and resources.

Women and children, especially in displacement camps, are bearing the brunt of this food insecurity, with children facing high mortality rates from preventable diseases, the experts noted.

They called on international leaders to prioritize humanitarian aid and work with local organizations to ensure life-saving assistance reaches all those affected.

Also, they urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the global community to support cross-border aid and provide refuge to those fleeing the violence.