Study finds key ages of accelerated aging at 44 and 60

Scientists have discovered that the aging process in the human body accelerates during two critical periods. According to the study, the sharpest changes in aging occur around the ages of 44 and 60.

Geneticist Michael Snyder from Stanford University stated, "We don't change gradually over time; there are actually dramatic changes at certain points. Mid-40s and early 60s are the periods when these changes are most intense. This is true regardless of which molecule class you look at."

The aging process is based on a complex biological transformation that increases the risk of many diseases. Snyder and his team are tracking biological changes in the human body to better understand this process and develop effective ways to combat age-related diseases.

Biological changes were closely examined Researchers studied biological samples from 108 adults over several years, analyzing over 135,000 biological factors and identifying molecules that show significant changes during the aging process.

According to the study, about 81% of the molecules in the body show distinct changes at ages 44 and 60.

In the mid-40s, significant changes were observed in molecules related to lipid, caffeine and alcohol metabolism, cardiovascular diseases, skin, and muscle functions, while in the early 60s, changes were seen in carbohydrate metabolism, the immune system, and kidney functions.

Aging is not limited to women Since these age ranges coincide with menopause or perimenopause in women, scientists also investigated whether this was a primary factor. However, the findings showed that men also experience similar biological changes at the same age range.

The study's lead author, metabolomics expert Xiaotao Shen, stated, "While menopause affects women, it shows that there are larger factors affecting both men and women. Identifying these factors should be a priority for future research."

Future research will be more extensive The researchers noted that the sample size of the study was limited, covering individuals aged 25 to 70. Future studies are aimed at better understanding this process with larger age ranges and more detailed biological investigations.

The results of the study were published in Nature Aging journal.