UK launches major AI breast cancer screening trial

Nearly 700,000 women in the UK will participate in a large-scale National Health Service (NHS) trial to assess artificial intelligence (AI) in breast cancer screening, local media reported on Tuesday.

It is aiming to improve diagnosis speed and ease pressure on radiologists, BBC reported.

The £11 million ($13.75 million) early detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial, set to begin in April, will test five AI platforms across 30 sites. Women already scheduled for routine screenings will be invited to take part.

Currently, two radiologists review mammograms for accuracy. The AI system could allow one specialist to complete the process, helping to reduce waiting times.

With over two million mammograms conducted annually, the technology could significantly impact NHS workload.

Lucy Chappell, the Department of Health and Social Care's chief scientific adviser, described the study as a "significant step forward" in leveraging technology to enhance patient care.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the urgency of addressing the country's cancer survival rates and committed to unveiling a comprehensive national cancer plan.

However, the Royal College of Radiologists warned of a 30% shortage in radiologists, emphasizing that AI alone will not resolve capacity issues.

The government has also launched a public call for evidence to shape its forthcoming national cancer strategy.