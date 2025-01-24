US exit forces WHO to freeze hiring, cut travel

The World Health Organization (WHO) has implemented hiring freezes and significantly reduced travel following the US' exit from the UN agency announced by President Donald Trump, according to an internal memo seen by Politico.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed staff in an email on Thursday that the US decision to withdraw has worsened the organization's financial situation.

"This announcement has made our financial situation more acute, and we know it has created significant concern and uncertainty for the WHO workforce," Tedros wrote.

In response to the funding gap, the WHO will freeze recruitment, except in essential areas, and slash travel expenditures. All meetings will be held virtually unless exceptional circumstances arise.

Missions to support countries will also be limited to only the most crucial ones.

Additional cost-saving measures include restrictions on replacing IT equipment, renegotiating major contracts, and suspending office refurbishments and capital investments, except for those related to security or further cost-cutting efforts.

Upon taking office on Monday, Trump signed an executive order formalizing the US withdrawal from the UN agency, claiming the WHO had mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises a well as a "failure" to implement urgent reforms.

During the pandemic, which began during Trump's first term in 2017-2021, Trump was known for recommending unproven treatments for the disease while spurning public health measures such as wearing masks. The US death rate from COVID-19 was also far higher than in other rich nations.

The US is the WHO's biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its overall funding.









