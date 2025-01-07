E. coli bacteria detected in water supply in southeastern London

E. coli bacteria has been detected in the water supply in southeastern London, local media reported Monday.

Households in Brockley were advised to boil their water until test results are returned by Thames Water, the utility company providing water to the area, said The Guardian daily.

"We are investigating whether this may be due to an issue with our mains supply or whether this is related to your internal pipework or fittings. As a precaution, we therefore advise you to boil all water before it is used for drinking, cleaning teeth, preparing food, provision of drinking water for pets," the company said in a notice.

E. coli bacteria can cause serious illness including severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.





