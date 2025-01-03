U.S. sees surge in norovirus cases, CDC reports 91 in one week

The United States is facing an unusual increase in norovirus cases, commonly known as " winter vomiting diseas e" or "stomach flu."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91 cases of norovirus were recorded in just one week by December 5, 2024. This is a significant rise compared to only two cases during the same period in 2020. The highest early-season case count in recent years was 56.

The CDC notes that the exact cause of the surge is unclear, but outbreaks appear to be concentrated in specific areas. In Minnesota, more than 40 cases were reported in December, nearly double the usual number for the state.

Jessica Hancock-Allen, Director of the Infectious Disease Division at the Minnesota Department of Health, urged the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of the illness ahead of the New Year, stating: "We want people to be aware of the increase in norovirus outbreaks and take necessary steps to prevent spreading the illness to family or friends."

WHAT IS NOROVIRUS?

Norovirus, a virus that should not be confused with the flu, causes gastrointestinal infections, leading to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and fever. The illness typically lasts 1 to 3 days and is more common in the winter months.

The virus is most often spread through direct contact with infected individuals, though contaminated food or drinks can also carry the virus. Since the virus is resistant to low temperatures, it tends to be more prevalent in the winter.

According to the CDC, an infected person becomes contagious hours before showing symptoms and can remain contagious for weeks after recovery, allowing the virus to spread unnoticed.

EXPERT RECOMMENDATIONS

Public health officials recommend that people infected with norovirus stay home for at least two days after symptoms subside and hydrate to replace lost fluids.

For those not infected, washing hands with soap and warm water is the most effective preventive measure. Experts warn that most hand sanitizers do not kill norovirus.

Since the virus can survive on surfaces for weeks, it is crucial to disinfect affected areas immediately after contact.

The CDC advises using a chlorine-based solution with a concentration of 1,000 to 5,000 ppm for cleaning, allowing it to sit on surfaces for at least 5 minutes, followed by cleaning the surface with soap and warm water.

NEW RECORD IN CASE NUMBERS EXPECTED

As of December 5, the total number of cases since August has reached approximately 500.

Though data for the remainder of December has not yet been released, the busy holiday season is believed to have contributed to the virus's spread.