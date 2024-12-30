Belgium to ban disposable e-cigarettes starting January 1

Belgium will ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes from January 1 due to their harmful effects on human health and the environment.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke stated that cheap e-cigarettes have become a "health threat" as they encourage youth to start smoking and lead to nicotine addiction.

He also highlighted the environmental damage caused by the plastic and batteries in disposable e-cigarettes, which produce hazardous waste chemicals.

Vandenbroucke emphasized, "E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, which leads to addiction. Nicotine is bad for your health; these are the facts." After this ban, Belgium will be the first EU country to prohibit the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, also known as vapes.