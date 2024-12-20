RTÜK warns of digital addiction threat

According to a study by Türkiye's Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), young people aged 15-21 spend an average of 4.5 hours a day online. The rapid spread of digital media is opening the door to serious addiction risks among youth.

The research by RTÜK sheds light on the impact of digital media use on the lifestyles and development of young people. The study observes that digital addiction, especially through social media and digital platforms, consumes a significant amount of their time, with screen addiction on the rise.

AVERAGE 4.5 HOURS SPENT ONLINE DAILY

The research, which involved 6,500 children and young people aged 15-21, revealed that this group spends an average of 4.5 hours a day online, 1 hour and 40 minutes watching television, 1.5 hours on digital platforms, and 52 minutes listening to the radio.

The study also found that 95% of young people have social media accounts, with 17.7% of them having accounts their families are unaware of. The level of addiction was found to increase with age, with 36% of this group experiencing low-level screen dependency.

PENALTIES FOR MEDIA SERVICE PROVIDERS

In comments on the study, RTÜK Vice President Deniz Güler noted that broadcasts are continuously monitored and weekly reports are made. Referring to child-friendly broadcasting principles, Güler explained that under the relevant law, which prohibits content that exploits children, vulnerable people, and those with disabilities, three penalties had been imposed since 2020. Furthermore, based on the regulation that prohibits broadcasting programs with content harmful to children and young people's physical, mental, or moral development during times when they are likely to be watching, 138 penalties have been issued to media service providers since 2020.

ETHICAL GUIDELINES FOR DAYTIME PROGRAMMING

Deniz Güler also mentioned that an ethical guidelines handbook had been prepared for daytime television programs. "We added a provision to the ethical guidelines specifically to protect children, young people, and mentally disabled individuals. This provision states that children and young people should not be invited as studio guests or in live connections. If they are invited, content that could lead to abuse should be avoided, and these individuals should not be exposed to blaming or judgmental statements during broadcasts," Güler explained.

Güler added that about a month ago, penalties were imposed on daytime programs, demonstrating their commitment to these protections.