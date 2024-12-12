323 vials of deadly viruses missing from Queensland lab, investigation underway

In Queensland, Australia, 323 vials containing deadly viruses, including Hendra, Lyssavirus, and Hantavirus, have gone missing from a public health laboratory.

The Queensland Health Minister, Tim Nicholls, described the incident as a "serious biosafety protocol breach" and announced a comprehensive investigation led by retired Supreme Court Judge Martin Daubney, with former Virus Identification Laboratory head Julian Druce serving as co-investigator.

To prevent recurrence, the ministry has implemented measures such as staff training, a review of laboratory procedures, and stricter oversight of permissions. Authorities will also increase monitoring to ensure proper storage and documentation of materials.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard reassured the public, stating that the missing virus samples pose minimal risk to the public. He explained that samples stored outside of low-temperature freezers quickly degrade and lose their infectious properties.

He also suggested the missing samples may have been destroyed through the routine sterilization process, though it may not have been properly documented.

Gerrard emphasized that no cases of Hendra or Lyssavirus have been reported in Queensland in the past five years, and Hantavirus has never been seen in humans in Australia, providing some reassurance to the public.