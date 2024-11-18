E. coli outbreak in organic carrots linked to one death, 15 hospitalizations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the detection of E. coli bacteria in packaged organic carrots from a specific company, sold in 18 U.S. states. The outbreak has affected 39 individuals, one of whom has died, and 15 others have been hospitalized.

All affected products have been recalled from store shelves, and consumers are advised to check their purchased products. While E. coli is commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals and is usually harmless, some strains can cause food poisoning, urinary tract infections, and bloodstream infections.

The CDC noted that E. coli causes around 70,000 infections annually in the U.S., leading to over 2,000 hospitalizations. Previously, an outbreak of E. coli in McDonald's hamburgers across 14 states sickened 104 people.