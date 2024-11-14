Rising diabetes in children: Advances in treatment

Diabetes is a common condition not only among adults but also in children, with a rising number of cases linked to environmental factors. However, medical advancements have enabled children with diabetes to live healthy lives.

Diabetes, a major public health issue today, affects one in every eight people worldwide, and its prevalence in children is also increasing. The frequency of diabetes in children is estimated to be 0.4% per thousand.

This disease, which causes blood sugar levels to remain elevated due to ineffective or insufficient insulin production, can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. To raise awareness about this critical health issue, various events are held every year on World Diabetes Day, November 14. We spoke with Prof. Dr. Heves Kırmızıbekmez from the Children's Endocrinology Department at Health Sciences University Ümraniye Training and Research Hospital about diabetes in children.

TYPE 1 DIABETES IS COMMON IN CHILDREN

The majority of diabetes cases in children are Type 1. Prof. Dr. Kırmızıbekmez explains Type 1 diabetes as follows:

"Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed individuals. Environmental factors can trigger the immune system to incorrectly attack the body's own cells. In this case, the body produces antibodies against its own tissues, including the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. These antibodies destroy the cells that produce insulin."

Insulin is one of the vital hormones needed to sustain life. Its role is to help glucose from food enter the cells and be converted into energy. Without enough insulin, glucose cannot enter the cells and cannot be converted into energy, leading to various health problems.

SIGNS OF TYPE 1 DIABETES IN CHILDREN

Prof. Dr. Kırmızıbekmez highlights that when children drink excessive amounts of water, urinate frequently, and lose weight, diabetes should be suspected, and blood sugar tests should be performed.

INFECTIONS CAN TRIGGER DIABETES İN CHILDREN

Type 1 diabetes often emerges after infections, particularly around school age (3-4 years old) or during puberty, when hormonal changes may trigger the condition. However, in recent years, environmental changes have led to a rise in diabetes cases in children under 5 years old. About 90-95% of Type 1 diabetes cases are diagnosed before the age of 18.

ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO RISING CASES

Prof. Dr. Kırmızıbekmez points out several environmental factors that contribute to the increase in childhood diabetes, including exposure to chemicals, food additives, pesticides, viral infections, and excessive use of chemicals and disinfectants, which may hinder the proper development of the immune system. Lack of breastfeeding, unhealthy diets, serious illnesses, surgeries, and trauma can also trigger autoimmune diseases in children. In some cases, children from families with significant psychosocial issues are more prone to developing these conditions.

DIABETES EDUCATION AS A KEY PART OF TREATMENT

When a child is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, treatment begins in the hospital. Prof. Dr. Kırmızıbekmez explains: "After a diagnosis, we usually prefer to observe the child in the hospital for about 7-10 days to replenish lost fluids, electrolytes, and nutrients. We also begin insulin therapy, which is a natural treatment identical to the insulin the body would normally produce."

Diabetes education is a crucial part of the treatment process. A professional diabetes nurse teaches both the child and the family how to manage daily treatments. Dietitians also provide detailed guidance on food content. Once the patient is able to manage diabetes independently, they are discharged.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES MAKE LIVING WITH DIABETES EASIER

While diabetes requires lifelong treatment, technological developments have made managing the condition easier. Prof. Dr. Kırmızıbekmez describes advances in treatment: "In the past, insulin was administered by injection, but now there are more practical pen devices. There are also insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems available."

CHILDREN WITH DIABETES CAN LEAD NORMAL LIVES

When it comes to children with diabetes, many wonder if they can live normal lives like their peers. Prof. Dr. Kırmızıbekmez emphasizes that children with Type 1 diabetes are not restricted from any particular foods, as long as they maintain a healthy lifestyle. "There are no dietary restrictions as long as the child remains healthy. We advise against unhealthy foods, but children with Type 1 diabetes can eat a balanced diet, just like other children."

In today's world, diabetes is no longer a disease to fear. Children with diabetes can live normal lives, as long as their blood sugar is kept within healthy limits.