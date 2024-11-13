70% of obesity center patients in Türkiye are women, says expert

Professor Suzan Tabur, Head of the Obesity Center at Gaziantep University's Department of Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, stated that 70% of the nearly 8,000 patients who have applied to their center are women. The Obesity Center was established approximately 2.5 years ago within the university.

Tabur explained that unused energy is stored as fat in the body, leading to obesity, and that, as in the rest of the world, there has been a significant increase in obesity rates in Türkiye. She noted, "Since our center opened, we have treated around 8,000 patients, 70% of whom are women. There is a serious increase not only in the adult group but also in adolescence, known as the adolescent period."

Obesity, according to Tabur, can lead to severe health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, breast and colon cancers, musculoskeletal problems, and sleep apnea.

She emphasized that obesity has environmental, genetic, hormonal, and metabolic causes. "When we look at the root of obesity, we see eating disorders. Our region is known for its rich culinary culture, which makes obesity rates a bit higher here. While most of our patients are from Gaziantep, we also receive patients from neighboring provinces. In women, childbirth and socio-cultural factors play a role. Our goal is to identify the causes of obesity, treat the underlying diseases, and help patients achieve a healthy weight and make it a lifestyle. Obesity cannot be solved only with diet; exercise and movement are also necessary. Psychological support is also important."

Professor Tabur stressed the importance of preventing obesity and pointed out the need for raising public awareness. She also suggested that schools should conduct programs to raise awareness and educate future generations on this issue.