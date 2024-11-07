Study: Fruit-flavored e-cigs harm lungs

According to a study conducted in Canada, fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, particularly blackberry-flavored ones, have been found to have the most harmful effects on the lungs. The research, led by Ajitha Thanabalasuriar from McGill University, discovered that fruit flavors weaken the lungs' natural defenses and make it harder for the body to block harmful microbes.

The study shows that the chemical components in fruit-flavored e-cigarettes interfere with the lung cells' defense pathways. This weakens the body's defense against harmful microbes, particularly by altering the movements of immune cells in the lungs.

In tests on mice, the research found that blackberry-flavored vapors paralyzed alveolar macrophages (lung immune cells), preventing them from defending against bacteria. This led to a decrease in survival rates in the mice. Researchers are continuing to investigate which chemical components are responsible for these harmful effects.

Ajitha Thanabalasuriar, an assistant professor at McGill University, stated that these findings serve as a significant warning, especially for products marketed to children. "We must be aware of the negative health impacts of flavors," she said.

The study highlights the concerning health effects of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes and emphasizes the need to prevent their spread among young people.