Geven, often used as firewood without awareness, is an important plant for various sectors due to its role in preventing erosion, from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics and agriculture. Türkiye, one of the richest regions in Europe in terms of plant diversity, hosts nearly 12,000 species, including over 550 types of geven ( astragalus ).

Known by names such as "keven," "çekme," and "milk pod," geven is a small shrub native to China, belonging to the legume family, with over 2,000 species worldwide. It grows naturally in Türkiye, with some endemic species. Historically, its presence indicated infertile land due to the lack of trees, but recent scientific studies have revealed its significance across multiple sectors.

Geven produces various colored flowers and has long been utilized in beekeeping and agricultural practices. "Geven Honey" is recognized for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, while its resin has traditional adhesive uses.

The glue made from soaking the roots in water is a key material in crafting "kitre dolls," a type of handicraft. While it is commonly used as animal feed or firewood, especially due to its natural growth, scientists oppose this view.

According to Associate Professor Sibel Ulcay from Kırşehir Ahi Evran University, "Geven is a plant of great medicinal importance. Our studies have shown that it is widely used in traditional folk medicine. We cannot simply dismiss it as firewood or animal feed." She adds that historical uses of geven include treating coughs, muscle and bone pain, osteoporosis, lumbago, and even heel spurs.

Ulçay emphasizes the need for geven not to be regarded as useless, especially noting its frequent use as firewood in regions like Eastern Anatolia. She calls for its cultivation in agricultural faculties and an increase in pharmacological and biochemical research.

Significant progress has been made in this area, particularly in China, and experts stress the need to protect geven as urbanization threatens its habitat in Türkiye. With increased scientific research, its sectoral use is expected to grow.