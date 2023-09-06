Sharp 79% rise in cancer cases among individuals under 50 linked to alcohol

New research suggests that the continuous rise in cancer cases among young individuals can be attributed to the consumption of red meat, excessive salt, and alcohol.

In a study published on Tuesday in BMJ Oncology, an analysis of data spanning from 1990 to 2019 revealed a significant 79% increase in new cancer cases in people under the age of 50 over three decades. This comprehensive study utilized data from the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study, which assessed the prevalence of 29 different types of cancers across 204 countries or regions. Researchers delved into the number of new cases, mortality rates, subsequent health implications, and risk factors for individuals aged 14 to 49.

The findings indicated that in 2019 alone, there were a total of 3.26 million cases of early-onset cancer in this age group, marking a staggering 79.1% increase since 1990. The research was conducted by a team of experts from Zhejiang University School of Medicine and the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute.

The study also highlighted a 27.7% increase in cancer-related deaths since 1990, with breast, trachea, lung, bowel, and stomach cancers showing some of the highest mortality rates. Windpipe and prostate cancer saw the most significant increases since 1990, while breast cancer had the highest incidence rate among early-onset cases. Interestingly, early-onset liver cancer cases showed a decline during this period.

Regions like North America, Australasia, and Western Europe were identified as having the highest incidence rates of early-onset cancers in 2019, whereas Eastern Europe, Oceania, and Central Asia had the highest mortality rates.

The study authors posited that the rising incidence of early-onset cancers may be partially attributed to increased screening and early detection efforts in developed regions and countries. This trend could be seen as a positive outcome, as Dr. Xue Li noted the "outstanding" screening efforts in the UK that have led to a decline in early-onset cancer-related deaths over the past three decades.

If the observed patterns persist, the researchers estimated that early-onset cancer diagnoses could increase by 31%, and deaths by 21%, by the year 2030.

The authors also emphasized that factors such as the local environment, lifestyle choices, and the availability of medical treatment could lead to variations in cancer cases and mortality rates by region. In addition to genetics, the study findings underscored the role of a "Western diet," characterized by excessive red meat and salt consumption and insufficient intake of fruits and dairy, in increasing cancer risk among young people.

Moreover, the study highlighted alcohol consumption and tobacco use as significant cancer risk factors for individuals under 50, alongside factors such as lack of physical activity, high body mass index, and elevated blood sugar levels.