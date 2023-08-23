Belgian hospitals to begin using AI for ear, nose, throat examinations

A Belgian hospital will start using artificial intelligence (AI) for ear, nose and throat examinations.

Management of EpiCURA hospitals, located in the French-speaking southern province of Hainaut, announced Wednesday it will cooperate with the Belgian software solutions company, Bingli.

The project aims to start using AI in examinations by the end of the year.

"The questionnaire to fill out before the consultation will suggest a medical diagnostic, which is a time-saver for both the patient and the doctor," it said.

The Wallonian government's digitalization agency will fund the project, it added.











