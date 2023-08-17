Hot and hyumid weather adversely affects sleep quality, warns expert

Prof. Dr. Levent Öztürk stated that hot and humid weather negatively affects sleep quality.

Pointing out that the high temperatures that start during the day continue until the night, Öztürk mentioned that this situation makes it difficult to fall asleep.

Öztürk emphasized that the ideal temperature in the sleeping room should be around 19-20 degrees Celsius, and advised sleeping in a cool environment with a light cover.

"SITUATIONS THAT RESTRICT LIFE ARE EMERGING"

Due to the increasing temperatures in recent times, people tend to sleep with windows open, which can lead to some discomforts, Öztürk noted, and added:

"With the increasing temperature, the room temperature at night reaches around 30 degrees Celsius. For those who don't use air conditioning in their bedrooms, falling asleep at night has become a problem, so we open the windows.

When we sleep with the windows open because the temperature drops in the early morning, it can lead to painful conditions such as neck, shoulder, and lower back spasms. Cold air entering the body that has sweated can cause muscle spasms. When we wake up in the morning, we can experience stiffness in the neck and lower back. Situations that restrict life emerge."

SUGGESTIONS FOR A COMFORTABLE SLEEP

Prof. Dr. Öztürk stated that with some precautions, one can achieve a comfortable sleep.

He explained that the room temperature should be lowered for better sleep and offered the following suggestions:

"Instead of sleeping with open windows, if there is no air conditioning in the room, you can place the bedsheet you use in a plastic bag and cool it down for a few minutes. Empty perfume and spray bottles can be filled with cold water and placed at the head of the bed before sleeping.

When feeling hot, it is possible to relax by spraying a bit of water on the face, inside the elbows, knees, and ankles. We should cool ourselves down, but we need to do it without inviting illness."