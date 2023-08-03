Swollen and disfigured face of woman makes her look like an alien after beauty treatment goes wrong

Tamika Cleggett-Murphy's new look is causing quite a stir. The woman from Perth, Australia, recently went in for an eyebrow wax but ended up in the hospital due to allergies triggered by the technician tinting her brows without her knowledge, as reported by The Sun.



In a TikTok video that has garnered 285,000 views, Cleggett-Murphy recounted her ordeal, showing her post-treatment swollen face, which reportedly lasted for five weeks.



The comments section of her video was filled with support from her followers, some even joking that she looked like an alien due to the swelling. Others shared similar experiences, highlighting the importance of patch tests before undergoing any beauty treatment.







Cleggett-Murphy clarified that she was already aware of her allergy but wasn't informed about the tinting process. She posted the video to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with such treatments.



Thankfully, she has since recovered and is trying to maintain a lighthearted attitude about the situation.



While beauty treatments can promise desirable results, this incident serves as a reminder that some procedures come with unforeseen risks. Proper communication and patch tests are crucial to ensure safety and avoid such allergic reactions or unwanted outcomes.





