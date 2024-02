Zionism is an extension of Western imperialism in the Holy Land: Historian

Prominent Palestinian American historian Ussama Makdisi underscores the paradox of European antisemitism contributing to sympathy for Zionism and explores how the Jewish Question influenced Western backing for the movement, citing the example of British Secretary Edwin Montagu's opposition to the Balfour Declaration.

Agencies and A News / World Published 05.02.2024 15:06 Share This Album





Subscribe