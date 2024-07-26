 Contact Us

Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially begin with opening ceremony across River Seine

During the 19 days of competition, 329 events will take place during the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11.

26.07.2024
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially began with a Friday opening ceremony across the River Seine.
