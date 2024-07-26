Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially begin with opening ceremony across River Seine

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially began with a Friday opening ceremony across the River Seine. 'Prologue. We must bring the Olympic Torch back to Paris,' Paris 2024 official website said on X. 'It accidentally arrived at Stade de France. It is awaited by thousands of athletes and spectators on the river Seine. Thank you, Zinedine Zidane,' it added. During the 19 days of competition, 329 events will take place during the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11. The Games will bring together over 10,500 athletes competing in 32 sports, aiming to bag 329 medals.