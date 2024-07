Trump slams Harris as “an incompetent, radical-left liar”

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized his rival Kamala Harris as a "liar" and the "most incompetent and far-left vice president" in American history. Trump claimed that Harris is a "radical-left lunatic who will destroy the U.S."

Published 25.07.2024 12:10





