Zelensky accuses Russia of 'striking children's hospital' in Kyiv

"Okhmatdet Children's Hospital in Kyiv, one of the most important not only in Ukraine but also in Europe, is exclusively a children's hospital. Okhmatdet has saved and restored the health of thousands of children. Now, the hospital has been damaged by a Russian strike," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 08.07.2024 13:34 Share This Album





Subscribe