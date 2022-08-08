 Contact Us

WWII bomb detonated in northern Italy

The 450-kilogram World War II bomb had been spotted in the Po river near Mantua, some 160 kilometres south-east of Milan, ANSA news agency reported.

A World War II bomb was detonated in northern Italy on Sunday, in an operation that saw 3,000 people evacuated for security reasons, local media reported.
