Wildfire south of Berlin: situation 'tense, but controlled'

The fire had not yet reached the firebreak - a protective strip of land designed to limit the spread of a wirldfire - Christiane Lindner-Klopsch, head of the municipal public order office, said on Tuesday morning. It is expected that the fire will reach this area in the course of the day.

