Who's who in European Parliament's cash-for-influence scandal

The four suspects are charged with participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption, and are all in pre-trial detention. Investigators searched 19 homes and offices of the European Parliament in raids on Dec. 9-12, recovering 1.5 million euros ($1.59 million) in cash.

Published 06.01.2023 16:38 Share This Album





Subscribe