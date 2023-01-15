 Contact Us

What to know about Islam | What do Muslims Believe in? | What are Five Pillars of Islam?

In Islam, every human being is born sinless; there is no original sin. Each person is responsible for their own acts, and no one shall bear the burden of others (An'am, 6/164). Each person is inspired with the knowledge of Allah and naturally inclined toward Islam before birth. It is therefore our responsibility to seek the guidance of Allah and keep our hearts pure from corruption. Allah is the judge of all, and no one has the right to grant salvation or dictate punishment except Him.

A News / World
Published 15.01.2023 15:58
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 16
"Islam" is an Arabic word meaning peace and submission. A practicing Muslim strives to submit whole-heartedly to God, thereby achieving peace in this life as well as in the afterlife. "Mohammedanism" is a misnomer for Islam and offends its very spirit and message.
Spanish health workers march against Madrid regional govt
Smoking in public completely banned in Mexico
Parisians to vote on whether to allow electric scooter rental services
Britain to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Dnipro death toll rises
German police clash with demonstrators as Greta Thunberg joins anti-coal activists to save Luetzerath village