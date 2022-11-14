 Contact Us

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky pays a visit to newly-liberated city of Kherson after Russian retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the newly-liberated city of Kherson, a source in the Ukrainian presidency told the media outlets, after Russian forces retreated from the strategic port city. Zelensky's visit came days after Ukrainian troops entered the city following a Russian decision to pull back forces from the Kherson region's administrative centre.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 14.11.2022 13:47
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson and addressed troops there on Monday, days after Russian forces were forced to retreat from the southern city after months of occupation.
World leaders condemn blast on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
King Charles leads Remembrance Day commemorations in London for the first time as monarch
Russia wants to introduce compulsory military training at schools
Liberation of Kherson sparks outpouring of joy and tears in Kyiv