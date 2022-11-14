Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky pays a visit to newly-liberated city of Kherson after Russian retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the newly-liberated city of Kherson, a source in the Ukrainian presidency told the media outlets, after Russian forces retreated from the strategic port city. Zelensky's visit came days after Ukrainian troops entered the city following a Russian decision to pull back forces from the Kherson region's administrative centre.

Agencies and A News / World Published 14.11.2022 13:47





