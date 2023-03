Ukraine claims over 130 Russian attacks repelled in past 24 hours

"The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Yesterday, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," according to a briefing by General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

