 Contact Us

Pro-Palestine demonstrators protest White House Correspondents' Dinner, chant ‘f–k Joe Biden’ in DC

Pro-Palestine demonstrators, led by the activist group CodePink, protested outside the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. The protesters criticized the Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war and accused the media of inadequate coverage of the conflict, which has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 28.04.2024 10:51
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Pro-Palestine demonstrators protested the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, denouncing the Biden administration's handling of the war in Gaza and media coverage of the conflict that has killed tens of thousands. Organized by the US activist group, CodePink, the protest took place outside the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was being held.
Endangered red panda at the Paris zoo
Cherry blossom season in Canada
The enthusiasm of dolphins in Istanbul reflected on camera
Top 10 extraordinary cities making world better place
Totality insanity: Eclipse mania grips North America