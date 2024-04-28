Pro-Palestine demonstrators protest White House Correspondents' Dinner, chant ‘f–k Joe Biden’ in DC
Pro-Palestine demonstrators, led by the activist group CodePink, protested outside the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. The protesters criticized the Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war and accused the media of inadequate coverage of the conflict, which has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties.
Agencies and A News / World
Published 28.04.2024 10:51