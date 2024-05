10,000 people missing in Gaza since Israeli attacks began over 210 days ago

According to local authorities, nearly 10,000 people are either missing or trapped under rubble, with the Israeli army reportedly committing over 3,000 massacres. The toll includes over 34,000 Palestinians killed, with a large number being women and children.

Agencies and A News / World Published 03.05.2024 23:36





