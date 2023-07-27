Typhoon Doksuri leaves 5 dead and affects more in Philippines

According to the Philippine News Agency, an additional four deaths were reported in the northern region of Cordillera due to Typhoon Doksuri. Furthermore, in the regions of Western Visayas and Calabarzon, located southwest of the capital Manila, two people were injured as a result of the typhoon. The number of people affected by the heavy downpour, strong winds, and flooding has risen to 328,356 as the typhoon tore through 836 villages in the island nation. In response, local authorities have evacuated thousands of people to evacuation centers for their safety. The typhoon also has caused damage to as many as 400 houses in the affected areas. In addition, Taiwan reported at least one death due to flooding caused by Typhoon Doksuri. On Wednesday, the Central Emergency Operation Center reported that three people were trapped in floodwater in eastern Taiwan. While firefighters successfully rescued two of them, the third person, a woman, unfortunately lost her life. The Central Weather Bureau has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in southern Taiwan from Thursday to Friday. Residents in the region were urged to take necessary precautions and stay vigilant during this period of adverse weather conditions. On Thursday, dozens of international and domestic flights were canceled due to the impact of the typhoon. In addition, some schools and offices were closed in affected areas for safety reasons.