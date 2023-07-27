 Contact Us

Typhoon Doksuri leaves 5 dead and affects more in Philippines

On Thursday, state-run media reported that the death toll from the powerful Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines had risen to five.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 27.07.2023 12:20
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
According to the Philippine News Agency, an additional four deaths were reported in the northern region of Cordillera due to Typhoon Doksuri. Furthermore, in the regions of Western Visayas and Calabarzon, located southwest of the capital Manila, two people were injured as a result of the typhoon.
Gaza's summer camp for children and young adults with amputations
Israeli newspapers protest judicial reform with black front pages
Report reveals alarming levels of anti-Muslim hatred in Germany and beyond
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert warns of civil war
Controversial bill spurs nationwide protests in Israel