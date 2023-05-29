Turkish expats pour into cities across Europe to celebrate Erdoğan's runoff win

Turkish expatriates joyously gathered in cities across Europe to celebrate the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the historic runoff election held on Sunday. The outpouring of support from the Turkish diaspora highlights their deep connection to their homeland and their enthusiasm for the outcome of the election. The enthusiastic participation of Turkish expats showcases their solidarity with Erdoğan and their shared hope for the future of Türkiye.

